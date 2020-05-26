Malawi: Ex-DPP MP Angie Kaliati Follows Wife Akweni to Utm

Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Mulanje Pasani legislator Angie Dishoni Kaliati has joined UTM Party and back the Tonse Alliance ahead of the court-ordered fresh presidential elections.

Angie Kaliati, who is a husband to firebrand politician Patricia 'Akweni' Kaliati was seen clad in UTM Party colours at the Tonse Alliance campaign rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre on Monday.

UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati also applauded her husband for joining the Tonse Alliance, a grouping of nine opposition political parties.

Kaliati said :"My husband has decided to follow me to support the alliance unlike other politicians who are failing to control their spouses even to their religion ( an apparent jibe at Atupele Muluzi, President Peter Mutharika's running mate who is a Muslim and that the wife is a Catholic).

"I love my husband and surely we will work together for the betterment of the country," added Kaliati.

Former president Joyce Banda also applauded Angie Kaliati for joining the Tonse Alliance describing him as a well principled politician.

Kaliati's hubby was once embarrassed by DPP's regional governor for the south Charles Mchancha of marrying a fool who drinks aftershave water.

Angie Kaliati eventually lost DPP's parliamentary primary elections to Ebbie Mathanda ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

