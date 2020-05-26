Nigeria: Coronavirus - Recoveries in Lagos Above 700 - Official

Forty-five more patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in Lagos and were discharged from the state's isolation facilities on Saturday.

This brings the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 to 707 in Lagos, an official said.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health on its Twitter handle said the newly-recovered patients tested negative to the virus and have been discharged to reunite with the society.

"45 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 22 females & 23 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

"The patients; 19 from Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 3 from Onikan, 8 from Agidingbi, 7 from Lekki, 1 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) & 7 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered & tested negative to COVID-19.

"With this, the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed & discharged in Lagos State has risen to 707," the ministry wrote.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Lagos State had commenced the discharge of patients with one negative reading following the directive of the Director-General of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu.

The commissioner for health in Lagos, Akin Abayomi, disclosed that the discharged patients will be advised to self-isolate for another seven days, "so that if they turn positive again within the seven days, they can clear out the infection on their own."

As of Saturday, Lagos has 3,240 confirmed cases, 2469 active cases, 707 discharged cases and 46 deaths.

Lagos residents are urged to call the Ministry of Health on the toll-free number 08000CORONA = 08000267662 for all COVID19 issues.