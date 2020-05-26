Nigeria: Ethiopian Airlines Denies Deal With Canada On Evacuation of Nigerians

26 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze

Ethiopian Airlines has denied any deal with Canada High Commission to evacuate Nigerians from Canada.

This is despite the earlier instruction by the Canada High Commission directing evacuees to buy Ethiopian Airlines ticket at the cost of $2,500 for economy class, but the East African carrier said it was not contacted to evacuate Nigerians from the North American country.

A statement signed by the General Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria, Firihewot Mekonnen, noted that the evacuation exercise is a responsibility of the Nigerian Government.

The statement explained further that Ethiopian Airlines evacuated 187 Canadians and Resident Permit holders from Nigeria on May 21, 2020, from Lagos airport on Boeing B787 to Addis Ababa for onward transfer to Canada.

"Ethiopian Airlines evacuated 187 Canadians and resident permit holders from Nigeria on May 21 from Lagos airport on B787 to Addis Ababa for onward transfer to Canada. Ethiopian Airlines has been operating regular flights between Addis Ababa and Toronto in Canada for ymany ears.

"More Canadians will be evacuated as arrangements are ongoing. Ethiopian Airlines is ready to operate any flight for evacuation when requested by the respective government and agencies. As at now, the airline has already operated such flights and is having an on-going discussion to evacuate Canadians and Canada resident permit holders from Nigeria.

"Ethiopian Airlines is not yet contracted to evacuate Nigerians from Canada. That is the responsibility of the Nigerian Government and its agencies to choose partners for such evacuation," the statement said.

