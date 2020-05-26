Nigeria: Abuja Authorities Approve Extra Day for Markets to Open

23 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has released the following statement, approving an extra day for markets to open in the territory.

The statement says the FCT minister Muhammad Bello has approved that markets in Abuja open for three days from Monday.

Read the statement below:

FCT MARKETS NOW TO OPERATE FOR THREE DAYS IN A WEEK

1. The FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, on Thursday May 21, 2020, chaired a joint meeting of the FCT COVID-19 Emergency Response Team and the FCT Security Committee, as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in the FCT.

2. The Meeting deliberated on the second phase of the ease of lockdown guidelines issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 generally and as they affect the operations of markets in particular

3. Consequently, the meeting came up with the following guidelines which will guide the operations of markets in the FCT from Monday May 25th 2020.

i. With effect from Monday, May 25th, 2020, the number of days that markets are allowed to operate in the FCT has been increased from 2 to 3 days in a week. Accordingly, all markets will now be opened on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8.00am to 3.00pm.

ii. In addition to sale of foodstuff the following additional sections of the market will now open;

a. Agricultural inputs for farm activities such as sale of fertilizer, herbicides, seeds and agricultural implements.

b. Building and construction materials

c. Electrical items specifically for construction

iii. Neighborhood selling points managed by the Abuja Markets Management Ltd which are restricted to selling only foodstuff, are to operate daily;

4. All new sections of the market to be re-opened as indicated above must ensure decontamination of their premises prior to commencement of business.

5. Market operators and customers must also observe all already established protocols of handwashing, facial coverings and social distancing;

6. All other measures at curtailing COVID-19 in the FCT as contained in the guidelines issued by the FCTA on the 2nd of May 2020 still subsist.

ANTHONY OGUNLEYE CHIEF PRESS SECRETARY FCTA/OCPS/PR/142 23/05/2020

