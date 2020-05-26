Malawi: Driver in Custody for Causing Death

Dowa — Police in Mponela are keeping in custody a 39 year old driver for allegedly causing death of a 42 year old pedal cyclist by reckless driving in Dowa district.

Police said the driver, Saukani Kadzakumanja, 39 comes from Chimungu Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Dzoole in the District.

The deceased has been identified as Kingsley Katunga, 42 of Kamphata village in the area of TA Mponela in Dowa.

According to Mponela Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Macpatson Msadala, on May 20, 2020, Kadzakumanja was driving a motor vehicle registration number BU 4807 Mercedes Benz lorry, from Medi filling station heading Mponela Trading Centre a long Kasungu-Lilongwe M1 road.

"As he approached NBS bank, he hit pedal cyclist, Katunga who was peddling from the opposite direction," he explained.

Msadala said that due to the impact, the pedal cyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mponela Rural Hospital before being referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he died upon arrival.

Kadzakumanja has been charged with causing death by reckless driving and would appear before court soon.

Police are appealing to all drivers to observe speed limit and adhere to road safety measures to avoid accidents of this nature.