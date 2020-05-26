Malawi: Driver in Custody for Causing Death

26 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Tiyanjane Mambucha

Dowa — Police in Mponela are keeping in custody a 39 year old driver for allegedly causing death of a 42 year old pedal cyclist by reckless driving in Dowa district.

Police said the driver, Saukani Kadzakumanja, 39 comes from Chimungu Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Dzoole in the District.

The deceased has been identified as Kingsley Katunga, 42 of Kamphata village in the area of TA Mponela in Dowa.

According to Mponela Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Macpatson Msadala, on May 20, 2020, Kadzakumanja was driving a motor vehicle registration number BU 4807 Mercedes Benz lorry, from Medi filling station heading Mponela Trading Centre a long Kasungu-Lilongwe M1 road.

"As he approached NBS bank, he hit pedal cyclist, Katunga who was peddling from the opposite direction," he explained.

Msadala said that due to the impact, the pedal cyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mponela Rural Hospital before being referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he died upon arrival.

Kadzakumanja has been charged with causing death by reckless driving and would appear before court soon.

Police are appealing to all drivers to observe speed limit and adhere to road safety measures to avoid accidents of this nature.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Celebrating Africa Day During The COVID-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.