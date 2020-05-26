Zimbabwe: Africa Day - MDC Urges Liberation Movements to Relinquish Power

As the continent commemorated Africa Day Monday, the MDC Alliance Bulawayo province urged liberation movements to pass the baton to the young generation to add impetus to the struggle for total emancipation against colonialism.

Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the founding of the now-defunct Organisation of the African Unity on 25 May 1963.

The day is celebrated in various countries on the African continent as well as around the world.

MDC Alliance provincial spokesperson for Bulawayo province, Swithern Chirowodza told NewZimbabwe.com Monday African leaders should also place significance in the freedom of their citizens.

"We thank the founding fathers for their role during the liberation struggle.

"It is now time to pass the baton to a younger and dynamic leadership to introduce a new developmental and pro-people trajectory," Chirowodza said.

The MDC Alliance provincial spokesperson also called on regional leaders to conduct elections in a transparent, free and fair environment in order to reduce conflicts across the continent.

"We have a serious problem with the transfer of power in Africa," he said.

"The smooth transfer of power on the continent seems to be taboo.

"It is also important for continental bodies like the African Union and regional bodies like ECOWAS and SADC to place importance on the observance of human rights within member states for the avoidance of conflict.

"Impartiality at the monitoring and observance of national elections by continental and regional bodies will ensure that the hard-won independence that Africa's forefathers toiled for is not in vain."

He also called on the continent to be united in the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19.

"The pandemic calls for unity amongst members states. Only a sustained unity of purpose in fighting the pandemic will see the continent free itself from disease," he said.