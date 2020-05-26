Liberia: President Weah, Others to Partake in UBA's Africa Day High Level Panel

25 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

Abuja — The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency, Dr. George Manneh Weah will on Monday, May 25, 2020 participate in the virtual United Bank For Africa (UBA)'s Africa Day High Level Panel.

According to a release from the Liberian Embassy in Abuja, the high level panel discussion is the Second Edition of the UBA Africa Conversations in celebration of Africa Day.

The virtual panel discussion will be held under the Theme: "Emphasising Economic Collaboration: Restructuring and Repositioning for the New African Order".

"Beyond the present challenges posed by the pandemic, threat to hundreds of thousands of lives and means of livelihood, this discourse is a critical step to Africa's economic recovery", the Liberian Embassy release quotes an invitation from the UBA as saying.

President Weah and his Senegalese counterpart, His Excellency Macky Sall, will participate in the high-level panel session with other global leaders. Others include Senator Chris Coons, US Senator and Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Prof. Okey Oramah, President, Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Peter Maurer, President, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Amir Ben Yahmed, President, Africa CEO Forum.

The panel will be moderated by Tony O. Elumelu, Group Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) & Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Celebrating Africa Day During The COVID-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.