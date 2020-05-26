Somalia: Former President Accuses Government of Squandering COVID-19 Fund

Former president Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed has congratulated Muslims in Somalia on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitri.

The leader of the opposition coalition has accused the government of not using medical kits it received from different countries to combat the spread of COVID-19, the virus caused by a coronavirus, but instead selling them in the market.

The former president accused the government of selling masks in the market.

" We are aware the government received medical kits from different countries and they are now being sold in the market, they are supposed to be used in the market," said Sheikh Sharif the Himilo Qaran party leader.

He also added, " It's a shame for the top doctors who studied to help the country to think of money during these hard times."