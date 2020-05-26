Somalia: Puntland Minister Succumbs to COVID-19

25 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Puntland regional state minister for Environment and agriculture Ismail Gamadiid has died in a hospital in Mogadishu. The minister was battling COVID-19 in a hospital in Mogadishu for weeks.

The death of the cabinet was confirmed by close relatives and Puntland state officials. He contacted the virus in Puntland but was later on transferred in a hospital in Mogadishu.

Puntland president Said Abdullahi Deni sent his message of condolence and comfort to the family and citizens.

" We have lost the minister of environment and agriculture Ismail Gamadiid may his soul rest in peace," read a Facebook statement from the Puntland statehouse.

As for now, Somalia has reported 1594 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while 61 others have succumbed to death and 204 people have recovered.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Celebrating Africa Day During The COVID-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.