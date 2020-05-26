Somalia: Puntland Minister Succumbs to COVID-19

Puntland regional state minister for Environment and agriculture Ismail Gamadiid has died in a hospital in Mogadishu. The minister was battling COVID-19 in a hospital in Mogadishu for weeks.

The death of the cabinet was confirmed by close relatives and Puntland state officials. He contacted the virus in Puntland but was later on transferred in a hospital in Mogadishu.

Puntland president Said Abdullahi Deni sent his message of condolence and comfort to the family and citizens.

" We have lost the minister of environment and agriculture Ismail Gamadiid may his soul rest in peace," read a Facebook statement from the Puntland statehouse.

As for now, Somalia has reported 1594 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while 61 others have succumbed to death and 204 people have recovered.