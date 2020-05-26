Somalia: Security Officers Shoot Two Police Imposters in Mogadishu

Security forces have shot two police imposters disguised in Howlwadaag district, Mogadishu. According to the police the men were armed with pistols and terrorized residents and robbed them their mobiles and other gadgets.

The robbers were targeting people celebrating Eid-ul-Fitri occasion. one is nursing injuries while the other one died on the spot after they tried to flee away from the security forces.

The dead body was taken to the CID for further investigations. The suspect is set to be arraigned in court anytime to face charges. Criminal activities have been increasing in Mogadishu in the past months.