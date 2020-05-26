Somalia: Two Killed in Mogadishu Careless Driving

25 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Two people were killed and 2 others wounded in what seemed to be a drunken careless driving in Mogadishu. Sunday accident occurred after a drunk careless driver rammed into Bajaaj driver boy in Hamarjajab district of Mogadishu.

Traffic Police commander who confirmed that accident that occurred at sea port road said the driver is at large. Radio Dalsan Sources say the drunk driver of the vehicle have been on substance abuse during the act. This comes while the people in the city were still celebrating Eid Fitr .

