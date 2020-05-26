Somalia: Puntland President Accuses Mogadishu of Provoking Somaliland

Puntland regional state president, Said Abdullahi Deni has accused Mogadishu of provoking Somali land.

President Deni blamed the federal government being involved in acts that could result in internal fighting with Somaliland on an interview with BBC Somali.

Deni also blamed the government suppressing Somaliland so that they change its policies which is not good for the country.

" We hear the government is doing many things and that can cause war with Somaliland, We do not want to take on the role of the federal government, but we are ready to play our part in any advice being asked," said president Deni.