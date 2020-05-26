Sudan: 14 Killed in Central Darfur Tribal Fighting

Um Dukhun — At least 14 people were killed in tribal fighting that broke out in Central Darfur on the first day of Eid El Fitir yesterday. The clashes were triggered when a body was found south of Um Dukhun on Saturday.

Relatives of the dead man followed the tracks that ended at an abandoned herders' settlement south of Um Dukhun.

Well-informed people from Um Dukhun told Radio Dabanga yesterday afternoon that the relatives continued their search until they reached the place where the herders had gone, an area between Abu Jaradel and the Central African Republic, south of Um Dukhun.

The relatives confronted the herders at one o'clock in the afternoon. This led to the death of ten people from the settlement and three from the relatives.

The fight led to large gatherings of tribesmen in the area. Government officials were not present. The situation can easily lead to more violence.

The sources called on both parties to exercise restraint and stop the fighting. They demanded that government officials act quickly.

