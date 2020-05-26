Sudan: Two Killed in Southern Sudan Shooting

Kadugli — Two people were killed and three wounded in a shooting in Delling in South Kordofan on Saturday evening. There is no apparent political or tribal motive for the shooting.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the shooting resulted from a personal quarrel on Saturday, during which edged weapons were used. In the evening one of the quarrelling parties shot at the other group at the Delling market. Two people were killed instantly. One of them belonged to one of the quarrelling groups, the other was hit by a stray bullet.

Three people were wounded as well, including two women. They were treated at Delling Hospital.

The sources said that native administration leaders intervened to contain the situation. A security force was deployed to separate the two groups. Five people were handed over to the Delling police.

In a meeting yesterday, the native administration leaders decided that the families of the five accused must leave Delling, as is usual local practice.

In the South Kordofan capital Kadugli the transitional government began collecting fire arms from the local people. Large-scale inspections were carried out.

Last week, members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) reportedly killed nine Nuba people and torched more than 200 houses in El Berdab village near Kadugli. Over 2,000 people fled their homes. Earlier that week RSF troops had been under attack, reportedly by the Sudanese army. 26 people were killed.

Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabashi, who visited Kadugli on Sunday together with Minister of Federal Governance Yousef El Dei, reviewed an earlier decision that allowed exemptions to certain people to possess fire arms. He said that "all those outlaw regular forces who caused the recent violent events" will be held accountable.

He announced a joint force under single command will be formed to restore security and the rule of law in South Kordofan. It will be comprised of the Sudan Armed Forces, the RSF, police and security forces.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.