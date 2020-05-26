Swaziland to Destroy 224,000 Bottles of Beer Because of Coronavirus Lockdown

26 May 2020
Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

About 224,000 bottles of beer in Swaziland (eSwatini) are set to be destroyed because of the coronavirus lockdown in the kingdom.

Alcohol is among the 'non-essential' products that the Swazi Government said could not be produced or distributed during the lockdown that began on 27 March 2020.

The beer that belongs to Eswatini Beverages has passed its sell-by date. Brands include Sibebe premium lager, Castle, Hansa, Castle lite, Castle milk stout, Black Label and Lion lager. Other alcohol including Reds, Flying Fish and Smirnoff brands are also set to be destroyed.

The Times Sunday newspaper in Swaziland reported people had been going into neighbouring Mozambique at informal border crossings to get alcohol.

In other coronavirus (COVID-19) developments in Swaziland:

AS OF 24 May 2020 the Ministry of Health reported there had been two deaths and 250 positive tests for coronavirus since the pandemic started. Of these 156 people had so far recovered.

THE ESWATINI Observer newspaper reported that Kwaluseni Member of Parliament Sibusiso Mabhanisi Dlamini had held a house-warming party with more than 20 guests against the coronavirus regulations. Police reportedly visited the event after receiving a complaint.

THE UNIVERSITY of Eswatini has adopted online teaching because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Students Representative Council (SRC) objected because many students did not have the money to buy necessary equipment or air time to access the Internet.

THE SWAZI Government has said it wants to start reopening schools from 1 July and has started discussions with various stakeholders.

Read the original article on Swazi Media.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Swazi Media Commentary. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Swazi Media

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Cloud Hangs Over Tanzania's COVID-19 Data Updates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.