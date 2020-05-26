Mauritius: Chagos Archipelago Depicted As Mauritian Territory By New UN World Map

press release

The Chagos Archipelago is clearly depicted as a Mauritian territory in the new world map (Map No 4170 Revision 18.1 of 20 February 2020), recently issued by the United Nations (UN) Secretariat. The new map confirms the sovereignty of the Republic of Mauritius over the Chagos Archipelago, rejoiced the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this evening, during a televised message on the Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation.

He expressed satisfaction as regards this major development adding that this decision marks a major step forward in the fight of the sovereignty of Mauritius over the Chagos Archipelago. He stated that Government has asked other institutions such as World Atlas, Google and Apple to make the necessary changes depicting the Chagos Archipelago as a territory of Mauritius and not as the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT).

The Prime Minister recalled that on 22 May 2019, the United Nations General Assembly had adopted the Resolution stipulating that the Chagos Archipelago forms an integral part of Mauritius by a record vote of 116 in favour and six against. The General Assembly had also asked the United Nations and its institutions not to acknowledge the BIOT, created by the British in 1965 when they had illegally detached the Chagos Archipelago from Mauritius, he added.

Mr Jugnauth stressed that till date, the United Kingdom is violating the international law and the fundamental principles of justice and human rights since it is illegally occupying our territory. He also pointed out that he is more determined than ever to continue the fight so that justice prevails.

