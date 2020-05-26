Nigeria: Delta Community Demands Justice for Doctor Assaulted By NAF Personnel

26 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Polobubo (Tsekelewu) community in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari to order a probe into the physical assault on their daughter, Dr. Avwebo Otoide, by some personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Otoide, a medical doctor, was on essential duty during the lockdown in Port Harcourt, when she was allegedly slapped in the face by NAF personnel and driven to an isolation centre.

However, in a statement signed by the President of Polobubo-Tsekelewu National Council, Mr. Ebilate Mac-Yoroki; and Secretary, Mr Midwest Kukuru, the community described the incident as inhuman and demanded immediate justice.

The community also demanded that Buhari should initiate necessary action through the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in order to get justice for the medical doctor.

"The people and leadership of Polobubo (Tsekelewu) community, in Warri North council area of Delta State, have received the news of the inhuman, brutal and ungrateful treatment meted to one of our daughters, Dr. Avwebo Otoide, by some officials of the Nigerian Air Force in Port Harcourt recently, with shock and anger.

"The people and leadership of Polobubo (Tsekelewu) community take serious exceptions to this inhumanity meted to their daughter, who did no more wrong than volunteering to serve humanity in Nigeria, at this most critical time in our history.

"We further feel alarmed by the attempt by the Nigerian Air Force authorities in Port Harcourt, which intended to terrify and intimidate her the more by attempting to sequester her into a supposed inquisition. This is military terrorism and we believe such should have no place in a civilised and democratic setting as we supposedly have in Nigeria.

"We demand the immediate investigation, the arrest of perpetrators, and their subsequent prosecution," the statement added.

Read the original article on This Day.

