Sudanese Derby Is Fourth in Arab World

25 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The tops of the Sudanese Derby, Al Hilal and Al Merikh, football clubs took the fourth place in equal, fifty- fifty of the Arab Derbies, with Saudi Arabia, in the ranking of the most powerful Arab clubs, rival and public attendance.

according to a poll for the Emirati newspaper, Al Bayan, in its weekly issue, the Egyptian Al-Ahly and Zamalek clubs came in the first place, while the African and Al-Tarji (Tunisia) top clubs, came in second place, and the Raja and Al-Wedad of (Morocco) derby came in third place, sharing Al Hilal and Merikh (Sudan) with Al- Hilal and Al Nasr (Saudi Arabia) ), the fourth place, while Al- Itihad and Al-Ahly (Saudi Arabia) clubs came in the fifth place, Al Ain and Al Wahda, and Al Gazeera and Al Wahda (UAE) ranked in the sixth place.

