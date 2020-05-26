Sudan: Irrigation Minister - Start of Arrangements for Resumption of ERD Negotiations

Khartoum — The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Professor Yassir Abbas held today two separate spheres' meetings with his Egyptian and Ethiopian counterparts, in the presence of two of members of the negotiating delegation from each country.

The two meetings came according to the outcomes of the meetings held by the Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouck recently, with his Egyptian and Ethiopian counterparts, by assigning water ministers in the three countries to start arrangements to resume negotiations on the Renaissance Dam as soon as possible.