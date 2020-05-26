Sudan Renews Its Cooperation With AU to Achieve Reform and Integration

25 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sudan has reaffirmed its full cooperation with the African Union in order to move towards completing the march of reform and work for achieving the regional integration that leads to the welfare and progress of the people of the African continent.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued, today a statement, congratulating all the peoples of the African continent on the occasion of the anniversary of the founding of the Organization of the African Unity / African Union on May 25, 1963.

The statement noted that the AU has gone far in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the continent's leaders and fathers , founders of the Organization of African Unity in that historical day in pursuit of the joint African work for the prevalence of the meanings of peace, security and sustainable development in all parts of the African continent

The Foreign Ministry statement indicated that the Sudan highly appreciates the untiring efforts of the AU to confront the corona pandemic, so that it will not to stand in the way of the African Union's work towards achieving the development goals that all the peoples of the African continent aspire to through the implementation of the 2063 agenda.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

