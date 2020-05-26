Zimbabwe: Zinwa Drills 8 Boreholes in Mash East

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has drilled eight boreholes to help improve the water situation at Covid-19 response facilities in Mashonaland Central and East Provinces after Treasury released $7,5 million for the emergency response programme.

The facilities consist of hospitals and quarantine centres in the two provinces.

The parastatal is set to drill three more boreholes to complete the full complement of 11 priority areas provided by the provincial Covid-19 taskforces for Mashonaland Central and East. Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager, Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said drilling of the boreholes is part of Zinwa's emergency response programme to help the country contain the coronavirus pandemic.

"Institutions that have benefited from the programme are Concession Hospital, Mutoko Hospital, Madziwa Teacher's College, Mahusekwa District Hospital, Beatrice Hospital, Bindura Provincial Hospital, Chikondoma Clinic and Kotwa District Hospital.

"Procurement of materials for equipping of the boreholes and connecting them to the main water systems is underway while sighting of boreholes at more Covid 19 response facilities in the two provinces is also in progress," she said.