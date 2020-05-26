Zimbabwe: Zinwa Drills 8 Boreholes in Mash East

26 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has drilled eight boreholes to help improve the water situation at Covid-19 response facilities in Mashonaland Central and East Provinces after Treasury released $7,5 million for the emergency response programme.

The facilities consist of hospitals and quarantine centres in the two provinces.

The parastatal is set to drill three more boreholes to complete the full complement of 11 priority areas provided by the provincial Covid-19 taskforces for Mashonaland Central and East. Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager, Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said drilling of the boreholes is part of Zinwa's emergency response programme to help the country contain the coronavirus pandemic.

"Institutions that have benefited from the programme are Concession Hospital, Mutoko Hospital, Madziwa Teacher's College, Mahusekwa District Hospital, Beatrice Hospital, Bindura Provincial Hospital, Chikondoma Clinic and Kotwa District Hospital.

"Procurement of materials for equipping of the boreholes and connecting them to the main water systems is underway while sighting of boreholes at more Covid 19 response facilities in the two provinces is also in progress," she said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Celebrating Africa Day During The COVID-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.