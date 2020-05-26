Zimbabwe: Provide Ppes for Workers, Chitown Council Ordered

26 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The High Court has ordered Chitungwiza Town Council to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for its workers to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The decision is meant to protect the workers against the risk of contracting Covid-19.

High Court judge Justice Sylvia Chirau-Mugomba handed down the order on May 15 after Chitungwiza Municipal Workers Union and Trustees of the Chitungwiza Residents Trust sued for neglect.

"The respondent is ordered to provide adequate Personal Protective Equipment to its employees to protect them against the risk of contracting Covid-19 (coronavirus) during the scope and course of their employment save for all health workers as they are already covered by the Ministry of Health and Child Care," reads the order.

Chitungwiza residents were represented by Mr Denford Halimani of Wintertons and a member of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights while the council was represented by Mr Rodgers Matsikidze.

The residents sued the local authority after its nurses recently went on strike, attending to maternal emergencies only, citing lack of Covid-19 PPE, lockdown allowances, and poor working conditions.

The health personnel were eventually given PPEs after council clinics were taken over by central Government.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Celebrating Africa Day During The COVID-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.