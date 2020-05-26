Kenya: Treasury Declines KQ Sh7 Billion Bailout Appeal

26 May 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By John Mutua

The Treasury has refused to offer a commitment to Kenya Airways's request for a Sh7 billion emergency bailout after its aircraft were grounded due to the restrictions on international passenger flights sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said the State was keen on a long-term solution anchored in nationalisation of Kenya Airways, arguing the carrier's financial troubles go beyond the corona-related woes.

The national carrier needs money for the maintenance of the grounded planes, payment of staff salaries and settlement of utility bills.

The freeze on all cross-border passenger flights on March 22 and restriction of movement into and out of four counties including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi to curb the spread of the virus has hit Kenya Airways hard.

Mr Yatani reckons that the Treasury is keen to pursue a turnaround under the plan to nationalise Kenya Airways, which was approved by lawmakers in July.

"We are not making any commitments at this stage," he said about the Sh7 billion bailout. "Kenya Airways need to remain afloat but it is also important to look at structural challenges because what is happening now is more than the business environment."

He added that a restructuring plan backed by the Treasury and Transport ministry is ready and would be unveiled in coming weeks.

Kenya wants to emulate countries like Ethiopia, which run air transport assets under a single company, using funds from the more profitable parts to support others.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Celebrating Africa Day During The COVID-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.