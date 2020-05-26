Liberia: Give Life Distributes Relief in Montserrado

Give Life, a local charity has distributed food and non-food items, including anti- Coronavirus materials to 17 electoral districts in Montserrado County.Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Otis Harris says the donation is the organization's way of buttressing national government's response efforts to strengthening citizens' ability in the fight against the COVID-19.

Mr. Harris says as an individual, he can't sit and watch fellow Liberians die from hunger, while God has blessed him, adding, "Upon our return from exile, we thought to venture into youth empowerment", something, he says prompted him to establish the Give Life organization to help young people achieve their dreams.

"I'm proud of this organization today, because from the onset many thought we were making fun, but now the number of staff we have is a testimony to the seriousness that we have put in since the establishment of this organization in 2010", he explains.

"Today we are climaxing our food and non-food items donation and this is our tenth day since we started; we were able to visit all the 17 electoral districts, where we presented bags of rice, clorox, face masks, and powder soap with the total cost of US$ 50,000."

He also discloses the group is planning to move into all remaining 14 counties in the country to carry out similar donation. The Chairman of Give Life, Jeremiah NdorborSandiman, adds that the objective is to help in empowering young people, who believe in achieving their dreams.

He continues that the name of the organization clearly speaks to its achievement, which has a motto that says, "Helping today for a better tomorrow." "That's why we are called Give Life, the Center for Human Resource Development and Empowerment Incorporated."

Meanwhile, receiving the items, the proprietress of the Eluwo Orphanage and Daycare Academy in Caesar village, Rehab community, Ms. Eleanor Wuo, extols Give Life incorporated for the kind gesture to her institution.

"We are so happy to be receiving these food items from the Give Life family, as you can see, I'm alone struggling with these kids, not a single person has come to my aid, not even the government", she remarks.