Liberia: LRA Arrests Fake Customs Officer

25 May 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
press release

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) reports the arrest of a man claiming to be an employee of the Authority, extorting money from businesses in the name of collecting revenue for the government. The LRA in a press release says the alleged imposter, identified as Jackclan Fahnbulleh, was arrested following a tip off on Wednesday, May 20, in Paynesville at the Masarco Business Center.

He was caught while attempting to extort money from the business as a staff of the Customs Department Anti-Smuggling and Intelligence Unit (ASIU) of the LRA.

Suspect Jackclan Fahnbulleh has been turned over to the Zone-3 Depot of the Liberia National Police for investigation after which he will be formally charged and processed to court.

LRA Assistant Commissioner of Customs for Compliance and Enforcement Atty. D. BlamoKofa told the police that Mr. Fahnbulleh does not, and has never worked for the Customs Department or the LRA as a whole.

The release reveals that an ID Card in his possession identified him as an employee of Cary Wood Company Inc in Baptist Seminary Town on Roberts International Airport Highway, where he works as Bush Manager.

Other reputable business owners on the scene, revealed that Fahnbulleh is often seen in the Redlight commercial district, intimidating and harassing business people and extorting monies from them in the name of being a Customs Officer.His alleged criminal activities are said to have heightened during the current COVID-19 emergency period, especially in the Redlight area.

Atty. Kofa has, on behalf of the LRA Management, applauded the good citizenship and courage of the CEO of Masarco for contacting the LRA on the matter and encourages other business entities to do same should they suspect any fraudulent act by LRA employees or those purporting to be LRA employees.

He encourages the public to download the LRA Find Officer App from googleplaystore to identify the true identities of LRA employees via their ID Numbers.Meanwhile, the LRA further admonishes the business public to report any acts of solicitation or extortion by its staff or anyone purporting to be a staff of the LRA.

