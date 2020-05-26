Africa: Findley Reaffirms Liberia's Commitment to Africans

Liberia's Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar M. Findley has reaffirmed the country's commitment to work with other Africans in the region and the rest of the continent to promote the achievement of Africa's goal.

"We, therefore, reaffirm Liberia's commitment to work with other Africans in our region and the rest of our Continent to promote the achievement of the goal of our Continent and we should be proud of our identity as Africans," he said Monday, 25 May in a statement to mark the 57th year when 32 independent African states converged in Ethiopia to establish the Organization of African Unity, now the African Union.

He urges Africans to strive to achieve the continent's goal of a conflict-free Africa, to make peace a reality for all its people and to rid the continent of wars, civil conflicts, human rights violations and humanitarian disasters.

"Let us realize that the stigma of a 'continent at war with itself' had long been attached to Africa," Mr. Findley cautions. He believes that Africans can only achieve a united and prosperous Africa if the guns are silenced, adding: "Let us keep in mind that our progress and prosperity can be achieved if the guns are silenced ... "

The Foreign Minister suggests that until the achievement of lasting peace in all of Africa, its people's endeavors to peace and security, and development remain unwavering.To this end, he notes that Africans must do all in their power to work towards achieving the African Development Agenda 2063, which clearly projects the Africa they want.

As measures are being put in place globally to put an end to the terrible global pandemic, COVID-19, Mr. Findley challenges Africans to continue to exert collective efforts to end other ailments on the continent."By this we will create the Africa we all want. This is the time for unity - a time for silencing the guns, as in unity success is sure," he continues.

Mr. Findley calls on Africans from all walks of life to remain committed to the goals and aspirations of a united and prosperous Africa inspired by their forefathers, stressing that only Africans will transform Africa.On behalf of President George Manneh Weah, Mr. Findley congratulates Africans all over the world as they celebrate this great day.