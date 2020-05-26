Mauritius: Strategy Being Developed to Repatriate Mauritians Stranded Abroad, Reassures Foreign Affairs Minister

press release

Government is working on a repatriation strategy to bring back Mauritians stranded abroad while ensuring that all precautionary measures are met so as to prevent any imported cases of Covid-19 in the country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, MrNandcoomarBodha, made this statement, this evening, during the press briefing of the National Communication Committee on Covid-19.

Minister Bodha indicated that Government understands the sufferings of the 4 000 Mauritians stranded in 70 countries, who are away from their country and their families. He underlined that, however,priority for repatriation will be given to those who have gone for medical treatment abroad.

On this score, he pointed out that a flight is scheduled to Chennai to repatriate 80 persons who went for medical treatment. Other scheduled flights will be to Mumbai, Australia, Madagascar and Reunion Island, he added. Moreover, he stressed that a repatriation exercise needs to take into consideration that the quarantine centres can only cater for a specific number of passengers.

With regard to the 1 760 Mauritians stuck on 100 cruise ships in 40 harbours, he stated that meetings have been held with representatives of these companies so as to come up with an organised plan. The Minister also pointed out that these companies have been told to respect their workers' contract and to provide them with best healthcare facilities. He appealed to the cruise ships members to take all precautions so as to protect themselves against the Covid-19.

Speaking on health care facilities put in place at the level of quarantine centres, the Minister of Health and Wellness, DrKailesh Kumar Jagutpal, recalled that proper monitoring is being made by a professional medical team to ensure that the individuals are properly screened. He also pointed out that screening is carried out before any person leaves a quarantine centre. He advised people who are in quarantine to remain vigilant and to abide by all strict measures enforced at quarantine centres.

For his part, the spokesperson of the National Communication Committee on Covid-19, DrZouberrJoomaye, provided details about the two imported positive Covid-19 cases which were detected yesterday. He stated that prior to being repatriated from India and boarding the plane on 9 May 2020, both passengers had undergone PCR testing on 5 May 2020 from an approved medical institution. The tests turned out to be negative. These two persons, upon their arrival in Mauritius the next day, were placed under quarantine at Ambre Hotel and did not show any symptoms of the Covid-19, he further indicated. He added that following the positive results of their PCR tests, yesterday, both patients have been transferred to the ENT Hospital for treatment.

Covid-19 updates as at 25 May 2020

· Mauritius has registered 334 positive Covid-19 cases, including 10 deaths and 322 successfully treated patients

· The country currently has two active Covid-19 cases

· A total of 271 passengers are in quarantine

· Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Mauritius, 104 639 Covid-19 tests have been carried out, including 77 530 Rapid Antigen Tests and 27 109 PCR tests

#R

esOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris