Tanzania: Yanga Mourn Sudden Demise of Mwalusako

A black cloud has engulfed Jangwani Street in Dar es Salaam following the sudden demise of the former Young Africans player and the club's Secretary General, Lawrence Mwalusako who passed away yesterday at Muhimbili hospital in the city.

According to his uncle Augustino Mwakyembe, Mwalusako, died of a stroke after being admitted at the hospital for further treatment.

The defender rose to fame during his career that spanned five years from 1985 to 1990. He was among high-class defenders the club has ever signed as most often he used well both brain and energy to win balls.

He formed a good defensive partnership with Rashid Idd, Athumani Juma Chama (late), Boniface Mkwasa and Doto Ruta Mokili to make Young Africans' solid wall.

After hanging up his boots, he succeeded to serve at the club as its General Secretary under then chairman Imani Madega in 2012.

However, he was once quoted saying the game against Zambia's Mufulira Wanderers staged at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza in 1986 was one of his best clashes throughout his career.

"The game started slowly as each side was studying the formula of the opponent team but later, the visitors started to pile more pressure on us but we managed to contain them until the first half ended scoreless. "In the second half, we shared the attacking opportunities but neither of us was able to get a goal such that another extra 30 minutes was added since it was a semifinal match hence the winner had to emerge," the late Mwalusako said.

He added: "The extra time also produced nothing to separate us until penalties were played and we excelled to win 4-2 thereby booking a ticket to face Sudan's El-Merreikh whereby we lost 4-3 in the finals."