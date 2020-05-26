Tanzania: Telecom Firm to Support Learners Access to Free Digital Education

26 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

VODACOM Tanzania is working with schools and relevant educational institutions to zero rate sites that have a wide reach to support learners during the time to access free digital education.

The institutions are namely the University of Dar es Salaam, Mkolani Foundation Health Sciences Training Institute, St Joseph University in Tanzania, College of Health and Allied Sciences, Shule Direct to name a few.

Corporate Affairs and Director of Vodacom Tanzania Foundation, Ms Rosalynn Mworia said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that, "We are seeing online schooling, virtual gatherings, home entertainment and remote working becoming the new norm worldwide," In all of this, data is the key enabler in supporting business continuity, education and enabling all segments of community to keep in touch with their loved ones.

The breakthrough announcement which directly benefits primary and secondary school pupils, students of higher learning institutions, teachers, lecturers and parents across the country was made in Dar es Salaam by Ms Mworia.

"We are connecting for good with Vodacom's SUPA Network that is available across the country, we want to help Tanzanians stay connected while being productive wherever they are. Through this unique offer, Vodacom is collaborating with different educational institutions to enable their students in primary, secondary and higher learning institutions to access educational platforms free of charge on its Supa Network," she noted.

She added, "We continue to see interest from innovators all across Tanzania reaching out to us for purposes of collaboration. This is encouraging because it means as a community, Tanzanians want to work together to ensure that our children continue to learn despite the temporary school closure."

The company which has been an advocate of quality education through digital platforms for years believes that technology can level the playing field by bringing connectivity and an opportunity for everyone to reach their full potential.

In the past they have partnered with different stakeholders including UCSAF, Dlab and Samsung to push for digital learning.

In addition, both Vodacom customers and non-subscribers can enjoy free access to educational material available on Vodacom's Instant Schools, a free e-learning platform which provides digital learning materials to students and teachers though mobile device and desktop.

This free content is available to students in primary and secondary schools for free.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Cloud Hangs Over Tanzania's COVID-19 Data Updates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.