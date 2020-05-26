Tanzania: Mkwasa Takes Charge At Yanga As Belgian Eymael Is Locked Out

26 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

YOUNG Africans yesterday disclosed that Assistant Coach Boniface Mkwasa will be in charge of the team as Head Coach, Luc Eymael is not coming soon due to Covid-19 lockdown in Belgium.

Mkwasa will therefore be tasked to guide the Jangwani based side in their remaining top flight league matches and Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) duels to ensure that they complete the season on the front pedal.

"At the moment, Mkwasa will be responsible for the tutelage of the team when training sessions officially resume on June 1st since Eymael is still stranded in his native country Belgium due to restrictions put on international air flights," said the club's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli.

However, the club chose to remain mum on speculation that they are closely monitoring Kagera Sugar midfielder Awesu Awesu for his possible signing ahead of next season.

Awesu, even though not a household football name in the country has been one of the eye-catching players this season courtesy of his brilliance on the ball mainly his passing accuracy.

But, queried for clarification on the matter, Bumbuli said all issues regarding player transfers will be known after the end of the season.

"As you know, Yanga is one of the big clubs in the country that is why every good player is linked to join the team but for now, it is too early to say who is coming. "The coach has already recommended having at least seven new players to cement the squad and make it even better for the upcoming season but all that will be made clear when this term is over," he said.

In another development, the management of the club together with kit and merchandise suppliers GSM are set to meet with players today to find the way forward on how to complete the season.

"We have two competitions the Mainland Premier League and ASFC which we need to fully compete before ending the season that is why we first need to meet to put things right," said the club's Director of Competitions Thabit Kandoro.

He added that after the meeting, they will start testing players to see if they are free from Covid-19 and other health related matters before officially regrouping to start training sessions to prepare for the remaining matches of the season.

In the same token, Vice-Chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela has insisted on the club members and supporters to be cooperative enough as they head towards transformation.

"It is unfortunate that some members are against the drive towards transformation without concrete reasons but what we want to achieve is for the better of the club taking into consideration wishes of many people," he said.

