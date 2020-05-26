South Africa: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 23 615

26 May 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

As of Monday, 25 May, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 23 615.

The novel Coronavirus claimed 52 more lives, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 481.

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zwelini Mkhize.

The provincial breakdown of the COVID-19 cases is as follows: Western Cape 15 396, Gauteng 2 993, Eastern Cape 2 748, KwaZulu-Natal 1 882, Free State 208, Limpopo 132, North West 109, Mpumalanga 102 and Northern Cape 45.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries stands at 11 917.

To date, 596 777 tests have been conducted, with 12 992 tests done in last past 24 hour testing cycle.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Cloud Hangs Over Tanzania's COVID-19 Data Updates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.