South Africa: Lockdown - 17-Year-Old Arrested When 3 Teens Try to Break Into North West School

A 17-year-old was arrested for attempted burglary at a high school in Makapanstad, North West, on Friday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh, it is alleged that a security officer was on duty at the school when she heard a strange noise on the roof at approximately 17:30.

"Upon investigation, she saw three suspicious people on the roof. In no time, the intruders jumped off the roof and fled on foot. With the assistance of members of the community, one of the intruders was caught and handed over to the police."

Myburgh said the suspect was processed in terms of the Child Justice Act 2008 and released in the care of his parents.

The investigation into the matter continues and the police are following up on information about the two accomplices, who are also minors.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena applauded the community and the security guard for their collaboration, which culminated in the arrest.

More than 1 500 schools affected

He urged residents to report suspicious activities at schools by contacting their nearest police station or calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

More than 1 500 schools across the country have been burgled, torched or vandalised since the start of the lockdown, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga revealed last week.

The number of schools targeted has spiked by more than 500 since 30 April. At the time, the minister said 962 schools had been damaged or burgled across the country.

Addressing the country on Tuesday last week, Motshekga said 1 577 schools had been broken into, with 463 in KwaZulu-Natal and 336 in Gauteng.

She condemned the "disturbing" trend.

Source: News24