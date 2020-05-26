South Africa: 26 Cases of COVID-19 At Mediclinic Cape Town

25 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

Twenty-six people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mediclinic Cape Town in Oranjezicht, the medical facility confirmed on Monday.

The company said this was in spite of stringent measures taken to reduce the transmission of the virus at all of its hospitals.

"Mediclinic can confirm that following the identification of a number of Mediclinic Cape Town healthcare workers and other service providers that tested positive for Covid-19, nearly 300 potential contacts have been tested, with the majority of these returning negative results," said Dr Stefan Smuts, the chief clinical officer of Mediclinic Southern Africa.

"Currently, 26 individuals have tested positive, including 15 healthcare workers. The individuals in question are all currently in isolation and will remain so until they are fully recovered," said Smuts in a statement.

Mediclinic said it had arranged self-isolation accommodation for those in need of it, and managers will check in with staff every day.

Counselling has also been offered, where needed.

Testing

Mediclinic is also identifying all staff, doctors and patients potentially exposed.

"Testing has been expanded and will continue until everyone on site has been tested, including all patients, doctors, employees and service providers based at the hospital," the statement said.

From Monday to Friday, there will be assessment, testing and cleaning and only emergency admissions will be accepted, with a Covid-19 test done as well.

Further spread in the hospital will be mitigated and a very strict access control policy is in place, with emergencies going to a dedicated admission ward.

Mediclinic had already temporarily suspended visiting hours, and had been testing new admissions, even before the positive tests.

"Our advice to any individuals exposed to Covid-19 is self-monitoring and self-quarantine, with testing warranted if symptoms develop. Advice on testing is updated to remain in keeping with the [National Institute for Communicable Diseases] case definition."

Mediclinic Cape Town is not the first medical facility to be hit by the virus, others include some Netcare hospitals and the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal.

