Tunisia: Tataouine - 149 Tunisians Repatriated From Libya

25 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Some 149 Tunisians were repatriated on Monday afternoon from Libya via the Dehiba-Wazen border crossing point (Tataouine governorate), according to the Tunisian Consulate General in Tripoli.

Blocked for more than one month in the region of Djebel Al Gharbi in Libya, the returnees underwent medical tests before being taken to the island of Djerba where they will be placed in mandatory quarantine, a security source told TAP.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, some 4,000 Tunisians have been repatriated from Libya via the Ras Jedir and Dehiba-Wazen border crossings and by air, from the Benghazi and Misrata airbases.

