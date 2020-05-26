Zimbabwe: Hospital Clerk Arrested

26 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

An administration clerk at CBD Specialist and Maternity Hospital in Harare was arrested for allegedly diverting money paid for ceasarean section operation by an expecting mother.

Lynn Kangara (40) yesterday appeared at Harare magistrates' court charged with fraud.

Kangara was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate, Denis Mangosi, who remanded her to August 18 on $500 bail.

The court heard that during the period extending from February 10 and May this year, Kangara was working at CBD Specialist Hospital as an administrator.

On February 22, Ivy Magasa is said to have paid US$110 as advance payment for caesarean section operation and she was expecting her money back in the event that she delivered normally.

In pursuant of her plan to dupe her employer, Kangara misrepresented that Magasa had paid $3 410 using the swipe facility and receipted it as such.

On May 6 Magasa aproached Kangara with intentions to get her refund in United States dollars, as she had normally delivered.

Kangara allegedly failed to give her the money.

As if that was not enough, on May 10 another client, Patience Mukawu paid US$45 for her medical bill and Kangara reportedly converted the money to her own use.

The crime came to light after the director of the hospital Innocent Zimbwa conducted some monthly reconciliation for his company accounts.

In a related matter, Tamuka Magwenzi and Shingirai Katsiru appeared before magistrate Mangosi charged with fraud, after they allegedly conned another man of US$33 200 in a botched detergent deal.

They were not asked to plead to the charges.

Allegations facing the duo are that on March 2 this year, they approached Obey Anouya Mashayahanya saying they could supply him with detergent chemicals.

They allegedly showed him a sample before being paid the money.

It is said Magwenzi and Katsiru promised to supply the detergents in two days but were never to be seen after being paid the money.

They are expected to be back in court today for bail application.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

