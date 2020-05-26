Somalia Confirms 95 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 1,689

The Somali health ministry on Monday confirmed 95 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally of infections to 1,689.

Fawziya Abikar, health minister, said 31 people recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of people who have been discharged from hospitals to 235.

The minister said five patients succumbed to the disease, raising the total number of deaths to 66.

Somalia has taken urgent measures to counter the effects of COVID-19 and contain the spread of the virus, including closing schools, banning large gatherings, and suspending both international and domestic passenger flights.