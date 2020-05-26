Somalia: Somali MP and Jubaland VP Want AU Envoy Expulsion From the Country

25 May 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The vice president of Jubaland Mohamud Sayid Aden and Federal lawmaker Abdirashid Hidig both have called for the expulsion of AU envoy to Somalia Francisco Madeira.

The officials say the envoy has totally lost faith by Somali people in his neutrality on the country's internal affairs after using Ogaden clan in his UNSC brief on the country's situation.

Madeira's remarks irked Jubaland and prompted a quick backlash and growing calls for his removal by the opposition and the Federal State.

Jubaland says the envoy made a significant mistake by nullifying last April's agreement between Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe and his rivals, in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved.

