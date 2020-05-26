Liberia: Weighing in On the CPP Framework. CDC Must Settle All Infighting to Win 2023 Presidential Elections

opinion

Today, the Collaborating Political Parties ( CPP ), signed a legal framework document that would allow them hold together as a Coalition Party for the impending 2023 Presidential election. Liberia, as a nascent democratic state, welcomes the idea of having a coalition or collaboration, for the purpose of reducing the proliferation of Political Parties in the impending election, and to seek state power.

With the coalition or collaboration of these four opposition political parties, it shows a strong signal to the ruling establishment that these people are ready to work together. CDC must not take this signal for granted; they must begin to work harder by cementing the relationship between the President and the Vice President that appears to be withered. The Coalition of Democratic Change should settle whatever infighting that exists amongst its member party.

People should stop telling the President that all is well, when they know for a fact that there are disenchantments within the Coalition. These disenchantments, which are normal, ought to be settled now. The four collaborating Political parties will be a force to reckon with, in all honesty, believe it or not. The CDC must begin to tighten her belts, and perform in the best interest of the people. President Weah must begin to dismiss and prosecute people through the Ministry of Justice, who have been charged by the Police, or accused of corruption by LACC or accused of financial impropriety by GAC audit report amongst others.

President Weah must show that he has the Political will to fight corruption. Corruption which was a vampire of the previous administration, acquisition of properties, alleged 16 missing billions, 25 millions mopped up exercise, amongst others will be the opposition campaign messages to the electorates. This government must do all in its power not to owe civil servants any arrears including up to the 2023 elections. Any attempt to have arrears for civil servants, it will be used against you( CDC) by CPP during the 2023 Presidential elections. Why do I say that the CPP will be a force to reckon with? Permit me to walk you through the first round of the election results. The election statistics will help us form better opinions of the impending 2023 elections.

In the first round of 2017 Presidential election, the Unity Party obtained 446,716 votes, Liberty Party obtained 149,495 votes, Alternative National Congress obtained 112,067 votes, while All Liberian Party obtained 24,246 votes. If you combine the total number of votes obtained by the four collaborating political parties, it would amount to 732,524 votes. In the same 2017 Presidential election first round, the Coalition of Democratic Change obtained the total votes of 596,037. If you subtract the total votes combined of the four opposition political parties which is 732,524 from 596,037 which was obtained by the CDC, the difference would be 136,487 votes. The mathematical difference is very huge; 136,487 votes is not any small number to overlook.

I support 100% the government of President Dr. George Manneh Weah; however, we must give the right pieces of advice, in order for this government to succeed to the expectations of the President, Dr. George Manneh Weah. If this government can begin to play her card well, she will democratically defeat these four or more opposition political parties with huge election margin. State power is sweet, and so the CPP is craving for state power; however, this power lie in the purview of the electorates. No violence in any form can give you a democratic power, except the ballot box. CDC must call a retreat after the Covid-19, to settle dispute with constituent party member, as well as other individuals.