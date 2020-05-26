Liberia: Prince & Tawa Foundation Distributes Rice to Old Folks in Samukai Field Community

Monrovia — A group of elderly residents residing in Samukai Field Community within the Logan Town area over the weekend benefited from a donation of fifteen bags of rice from the Prince & Tawa Foundation, a local humanitarian group.

The Samukai Field Community is considered as one of those underprivileged areas where residents, especially old folks faced lots of constraints in meeting their daily needs.

Landa Massaquoi, chairman of the area said their challenges are numerous, and they anticipate more from other well-meaning Liberians.

Mr. Massaquoi noted that the elders are calling on philanthropists and national leaders to join the efforts of Prince and Tawa Woods Foundation in the wake of the uncertainty over the food distribution as promised by the government.

"We say thank you to our son, Prince for remembering us during these hard times in Liberia," Mr. Massaquoi said on behalf of the elders.

"For him to be all the way over there [in the United State of America] and think about us, the old people here [in Liberia]. We say thank you so much--let God bless him double in Jesus' name."

Owned by Mr. and Mrs. Prince Woods, former residents of the area now based in the United States of America, the Prince and Tawa Foundation seeks to help the underprivileged live a healthy and productive lives in local communities across Liberia.

According to Manager of the Foundation, P. Manfred Verdier, they deemed it necessary to provide food for old folks within the community due to their inability to provide for themselves amidst the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the Foundation is currently contemplating on the distribution of food and non-food items across local communities within the country with focuses on improving people's health and giving them the chance to lift themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty.