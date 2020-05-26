Liberia: Ex-VP Boakai, Global Outreach Foundation Donate COVID-19 Supplies to Tapita Hospital

press release

Monrovia — The Global Outreach & Development Foundation, Inc. (GODF), in collaboration with the Joseph Nyuma Boakai Foundation has donated medical, sanitary, protective, and self-care resources to augment the current efforts by healthcare professionals at the Tappita Hospital.

The Global Outreach & Development Foundation, Inc. is a United States-based 501(c)(3) organization, approved by the U.S. Internal Revenue Services to provide charitable services to its citizens of the countries in which it operates. Its vision includes, but not limited to mental health, agriculture, mentoring services and providing quality education and other services to, children, especially underprivileged children, at-risk population, both locally and globally. Mrs. Nohn Rebecca Kidau is president and Michael Geegbae Mueller is chairman respectively of the Foundation.

COVID-19 or the Corona Virus pandemic of 2019 has since spread to most countries in the world and is today responsible for the deaths of over 300,000 persons globally. In March of 2020, Liberia registered its index case and since then the number of cases has been rising steadily. According to the Ministry of Health, there are now more than 220 cases under observation with 20 deaths while a number of persons are being quarantined. The nation is in a state of emergency lockdown to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Tappita Hospital is a major regional health facility serving a lot of people in Nimba and surrounding counties. Providers at this facility, including doctors and nurses, are in need of essential medical, protective, sanitary, and other self-care supplies. These people are the heroes who are sacrificing day and night to ensure that the rest of us and our families can sleep in peace and that the nation will survive this global pandemic.

The Global Outreach and Development Foundation and JNB Foundation have pledged to continue to work together with the hospital and other facilities helping communities all over the country in the fight against this scourge. This, too, shall pass. And with God above, Liberia will prevail.

