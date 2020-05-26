Liberia: Vox Liberia Distributes Food, Non Food Items to Vulnerable Population, Church Leaders in Margibi County

Marshall — A Liberian based Charity; VOX Liberia based in Lower Margibi County has begun identifying with the most vulnerable population in Boye's Town, Marshall on the Roberts International Airport Highway as contribution towards the fight of COVID-19 in Liberia.

Several pastors, religious institutions also benefited from the donation.

Speaking to Journalists ahead of the distribution of two- hundred and Seventy-five 25kg bags of rice, face mask and gloves in Boye Town and its environs, the vision bearer and co-founder of VOX Liberia, Joseph Kebbie said the current lockdown has created serious economic hardship for households who depend on daily transaction to get food and other necessities.

Mr. Kebbie who is currently based in Accra, Ghana said, as part of the distribution exercise, VOX Liberia in collaboration with its partners also provided 30 bags of the 25kg rice plus some undisclosed amount of cash to religious leaders.

He said these man of God depend solely on offerings being collected during worship services to carter to their families but are currently unable to conduct worship services as a result of the closure of churches.

The banning of all religious services was part of the social distancing measures put in place by the Liberian government to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

VOX Liberia, as part of its humanitarian initiatives is also provided roofing sheets to some of the most affected people who were devastated by a recent violent storm that hit the community and other parts of Liberia.

Prior to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Liberia, VOX Liberia in collaboration with its International and local partners has been providing humanitarian services to less-fortunate Liberians, especially disadvantaged youth through the distribution of clothing, food and non-food materials as part of its outreach activities.

The organization also provides free sanitary pads to help keep girls in school, hosts sports tournaments and provide sports material to schools, among others.

He added that they are also involved with helping the disadvantaged youth called zogos with much needed items.

He thanked VOX Liberia's Local and International partners for their contributions to the growth and development of the Liberian people.

Kebbie, through his organization, has been impacting the lives of the residents of Boye Town. A local FM station, VOX FM, is one of the main sources of information for residents.

His numerous interventions have fueled rumors that he intends to contest the district's representative seat in the in 2023.

However, Mr. Kebbie has clarified that he does not intend to run for any political office in the future, noting that his humanitarian services to the people of Liberia and on the African continent is straightly based on the mandate of the words of God as indicated in Hebrews 13:16, (NIV) "And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased."

He added that serving as Africa Director for Christianity works & Praise Live, and as 'Reach Beyond Sub-Saharan Africa's Media Training Coordinator respectively should be a pride for our nation.

He thanked all well-meaning Liberians and humanitarian organizations that are currently giving back to the country, especially the most vulnerable people who usually find it very difficult to acquire food and other needed materials that are currently being used against the fight of COVID-19.