Liberia: United Methodist Church's Pastor, Dynamite Fishermen Escape Police Arrest in Grand Bassa County

Monrovia — The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has revealed that the host Pastor of the United Methodist Church located in the Pin-berry Community and a crew of dynamite fishermen have escaped police arrest after been cut in dynamite fishing recently.

NaFAA press release stated that the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing took place around the Elizabeth Village near the Bridge connecting the Grand Bassa Community College (GBCC) to the City of Buchanan.

According to Emma Metieh Glassco, Director General of NaFAA, Pastor William Tarr and his crew of Dynamite fishermen were seen shouting dynamite in Benson River close to the Bridge of the Grand Bassa Community College recently.

Mrs. Glassco stressed that dynamite fishing is illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and noted that it is been perpetrated by some unscrupulous fishermen despite been banned by the Liberian Fisheries Authority.

Pastor William Tarr and the dynamite fishermen were seen in two separate paddling canoes in the act by a Joint Team comprising of NaFAA Deputy Director General for Technical Services William Boeh and the LNP Grand Bassa County Police Detachment but they later escaped with one paddling (Kru Canoe) canoe.

Meanwhile, the NaFAA Boss is quoted in a NaFAA press release as saying that the police arrested several items from Pastor William Tar and crew of dynamite fishermen upon their escape.

The items include a Paddling canoe (Kru canoe) bearing NaFAA's registration number (CN-0004-GBC-150), a single barrel gun along with several rounds and an ID Card of Pastor William Tarr.

The NaFAA Director General is urging the LNP, Grand Bassa County Police Detachment to further pursue and arrest Pastor William Tarr of the United Methodist Church located in the Pin-Berry Community and crew of Dynamite fishermen for violations of the Liberian Fisheries Law.

She mentioned that upon their arrest they will face the full weight of the Liberian laws.