South Africa: Katsande Wants to Leave Legacy At Kaizer Chiefs

25 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Former Warriors captain Willard Katsande intends to leave a lasting legacy at South African club Kaizer Chiefs as he moves closer to the end of a glittering career which has given him fame and fortune.

The 34-year-old Katsande has been with the South African football giants since 2011, and is considered one of the club's legends due to his contribution over the years.

Now the former Zimbabwe international combative midfielder wants to repay the faith shown in him by the club by leaving a lasting legacy as he nears the end of his career.

He is eager to lead Chiefs to glory as they look to end their long trophy drought this season.

"This club (Chiefs) means a lot to me," Katsande told his supporters on his Instagram this week.

"I would not be the player I am today if it wasn't for this club. It has given me so much. It's more than just a club to me, it is family, and it's my home.

"I want to leave a legacy here. I want to be remembered as one of the players who contributed a lot to the club. A legend."

Like many of his colleagues, Katsande is itching to get back on the field and do what he loves, which is playing football.

"I miss being back on the field," he added on Instagram.

"We all just have to play our role and respect the regulations that have been put in place so that we can all get back to what we love sooner."

Katsande is set to complete a decade of service at giants Kaizer Chiefs after his contract was extended by another year by the South African Premiership log leaders early this year.

He has been a rock in midfield for Chiefs for the past nine years since moving from Ajax Cape Town ahead of the 2011/12 South African domestic season. Since joining Chiefs from Ajax Cape Town, Katsande has made over 250 appearances for the club, netting 16 goals and providing 7 assists.

The experienced anchorman is now part of the Chiefs' leadership group, regularly handed the armband, and given the responsibility to lead the team on the field of play.

He has once again been key for Chiefs this season, playing 20 games across all competitions and providing a single assist.

Katsande has been a vital cog in the middle of the park for coach Ernst Middendorp's men as they closed in on the Absa Premiership title before the Covid-19 chaos.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

