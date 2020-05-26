South Africa: Health Facilities Avoided Out of Fear, Another Mine Temporarily Closed and a Rating Agency's Grim Forecast

analysis

On Monday, it came to light that thousands of people are avoiding health facilities for fear of being infected with Covid-19 or harassed by police. A statement of support for Prof Glenda Gray has been signed by 250 scientists and Mponeng mine has closed after staff tested positive for the virus. The country's biggest horse racing company has furloughed most of its staff and a rating agency has a grim forecast for SA.

Swipe through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 25 May at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments; however, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng did not provide updates by the time of publishing:

Fear of being infected with Covid-19 or being harassed by police has kept thousands of people from seeking out health facilities for lifesaving treatment for TB, HIV and diabetes. The health department is addressing the fears through messaging, but some health experts are concerned that the damage has already been done. As Kerry Cullinan writes, some facilities continue to grapple with how to integrate Covid-19 into their services.

On Monday, a statement of support for Professor Glenda Gray signed by 250 senior...