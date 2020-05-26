South Africa: SA Express Liquidators Seek More Powers for Asset Sales to Free Up Cash

analysis

Liquidators might launch a court application for the extension of their powers so they can sell SA Express assets, cancel aircraft leases and solicit or assess bids for the airline by potential buyers. The powers would enable them to free up cash to pay the airline's creditors, who are owed more than R2.5bn.

The provisional liquidators of SA Express want the high court to grant them more powers to enable them to make far-reaching decisions such as selling assets of the troubled state-owned airline as their work to scale down its aviation operations continues.

As provisional liquidators appointed by the High Court in Johannesburg, the powers of Aviwe Ndyamara and his team are limited. Among other powers, they may investigate the affairs of SA Express, safeguard its assets and engage affected parties of the airline, including 691 workers and creditors.

In other words, the liquidators assume both the authority of the board and executive management of SA Express - but don't have the power to sell the airline's assets to free up cash to pay creditors, who are owed more than R2.5-billion.

Ndyamara said he might launch a court application for the extension of his powers as a liquidator to...