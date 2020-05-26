Zimbabwe: Bulawayo City Council Replaces 6 500 Water Meters, 50km Water Pipes

25 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has replaced 6 515 out of a targeted 18 000 water meters as part of the municipality's goals to improve water and sanitation services for ratepayers.

The local authority has also replaced 50 608 meters of water pipes as part of the renewal programme.

The country's second-largest city is currently implementing the Bulawayo Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (BWSSIP) whose objective is to improve municipal water supply, sanitation services and contribute to the improvement of the health and social well-being of residents.

BCC senior public relations officer Nesisa Mpofu said the Covid-19 pandemic, which requires the public to stay at home and avoid crowding is one of the reasons why the city is expediting the water provision and sanitation projects.

She said the replacement of water meters and pipelines was long overdue and some locals were using malfunctioning meters and not paying for water used.

"The work done includes the replacement of the non-functional isolation vales, new strainers, and new bulk flow meters," said Mpofu.

"These works aim to improve operations of the system and ensure the fair distribution of water by replacing non-functional fittings. Moreover, these interventions aim to reduce non-revenue water losses within the targeted areas by replacing non-functional bulk meters that will enable accurate monitoring of supplied water into each area."

Areas that have so far been covered by BCC include; Tshabalala, Mpopoma, Pumula South, Pumula North, Gwabalanda, Magwegwe West, New Magwegwe, Old Magwegwe, Magwegwe North, New Magwegwe, Nkulumane, Emakhandeni and Lobengula West.

