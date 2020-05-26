Tunisia: Kebili - Number of People Suffering From Typhoid Fever Increases

25 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Kebili has seen an increase in the number of people suffering from typhoid fever, including several children.

So far 40 patients have been detected, 25 of whom have been admitted to the regional hospital of Kebili, Ali Tabbal, deputy director of primary health in Kebili told TAP on Monday, adding among these patients are 17 children.

He said other patients were taken to the local hospital of Souk Lahad.

The first cases of typhoid fever were discovered last week among many children in the locality of Tanbib (Nord Kebili delegation) who were suffering from diarrhoea.

This potentially fatal infection is usually caused by bacteria that are usually spread through water or unsafe food and develops symptoms such as prolonged fever, fatigue, headache, nausea, abdominal pain, constipation or diarrhoea.

