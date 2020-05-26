Nigeria: Former DG of Imo Broadcasting Corporation Stabs Wife to Death

Capital FM
(file photo).
26 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

A former Director-General of the Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC), Mr Theophilus Okere, allegedly stabbed his wife to death early on Monday at Imerinwe community in the Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of Imo.

Okere's wife, whose name was not given, was described as a retiree of the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo. The couple had been married for 50 years.

A source disclosed that the 85-year-old former IBC boss had been suffering from dementia.

According to the source, Okere most times is not aware of his actions.

The sources, who pleaded not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak on behalf of Okere's family, disclosed that the family had been managing Okere's dementia for some time.

"Okere has been down with dementia and the family has been managing the problem.

"Even today that he stabbed his wife to death, when he was asked why he did it, he responded that his wife was still sleeping.

"The other Sunday, Okere went to church and said that his car was missing when in fact the car was parked in his compound," the source said.

The Spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Mr Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident, told NAN that the police had commenced investigation into the matter.

"It is true that the former director-general of the state-owned broadcasting corporation, Mr T.C. Okere, about 85-years allegedly stabbed his wife to death this morning.

"The command has commenced investigation into the matter," Ikeokwu said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Cloud Hangs Over Tanzania's COVID-19 Data Updates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.