South Africa: COVID-19, Lockdown and New Charges of Corruption Lead to Delay in Zuma Corruption Trial

SABC Digital News/YouTube
Screenshot of former president Jacob Zuma at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture (file photo)
26 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Less than a week after former president Jacob Zuma pegged the country's judiciary alongside that of the apartheid state, the former president is attempting to direct when his corruption trial should be heard.

While Jacob Zuma was making his "feelings" on the judiciary public in episode seven of the ongoing YouTube "reality" series, Zooming with the Zumas, the prosecuting team for The State v JG Zuma and Thales South Africa (Pty) Ltd was preparing to amend the original Indictment to include further charges against the former president.

Correspondence between the deputy director of public prosecutions, Billy Downer, and the judge president of the KwaZulu-Natal Division, Achmat Jappie, dated 21 May 2020, indicates that a number of payments from the Shaik/Nkobi group had been discovered during a review of the evidence.

That's the one upside of long court delays. The prosecution team, and Downer, in particular, had years to go through evidence while the target fought street by street, building by building.

"It is correct, as you suspected, that the State will apply that the Indictment be amended to include a number of payments from the Shaik/Nkobi group to Mr Zuma that FTI discovered during their review of the old KPMG...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Jacob Zuma Trial to See Another Delay in South African Court?
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Cloud Hangs Over Tanzania's COVID-19 Data Updates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.