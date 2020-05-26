Tanzania: Police Gun Down Seven Suspected Bandits

26 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Hilda Mhagama

POLICE yesterday killed seven suspected armed bandits who were attempting to raid and steal from GS Group Limited's warehouse at Mwenge area in Dar es Salaam.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Se- nior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Lazaro Mambosasa said the suspects were armed with a berretta pistol and three bullets, ma- chete, ropes and two gas cyl- inders.

He said the septet aboard Toyota Noah vehicle with registration number T956 BYA were planning to raid the warehouse for motorcycle spare parts at Mwenge Coca Cola area.

"They were gunned down after exchanging fire with po- lice officers," said the Dar es Salaam Zonal Police boss.

According to SACP Mambosasa, the Dar es Sa- laam Special Zone Police through its anti robbery team received information from a secret agent and immediately arrived at the area in which after they identified the vehicle in question, the gang caraccelerated and slowed down the dusty road and suddenly the robbers started firing at the police after they suspected that they were being followed by the police.

The police officers fired back, seriously injuring the seven bandits who were later rushed to Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) for treatment, stated SACP Mambosasa.

"They were rushed to hospital after sustaining seri- ous injuries, but unfortunately, they were pronounced dead by the doctor on duty upon arriv- ing at the hospital," he said.

Moreover, commander Mambosasa said the Police Force had succeeded in main- taining security throughout the Eid-El-Fitri celebrations in Dar es Salaam and that apart from the Mwenge crime inci- dent, no more other crime or fatal road accidents had been reported.

"Dar es Salaam is the heart of this country's economy, we are keenly following all inci- dents in this city and across the country.

Those who dare to violate the law should also get prepared to face the law enforcers," he warned.

Meanwhile Coast Region- al Police Commander, Assis- tant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wankyo Nyigesa said police in collaboration with the public had managed to maintain peace and order during Eid El Fitr celebrations.

He told the ' Daily News' that police have maintained patrol across the region and that until yesterday evening there was no criminal incident reported in the area.

"I would like to urge all residents across the region to continue giving their support to the Police as well as taking precautions in fighting Co- vid-19", he said.

